Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS) Shares Bought by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,203 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Colony Family Offices LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 11,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $60,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 46.0% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of DFIS stock opened at $22.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.01 and its 200-day moving average is $21.38. The company has a market capitalization of $528.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

