Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by Quantum Financial Advisors LLC

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 368,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up 7.3% of Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $16,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of DFAT stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.38. 60,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,671. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.74.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

