Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Sets New 1-Year High at $67.73

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $67.73 and last traded at $67.40, with a volume of 110616 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.00.
Disco Stock Up 3.7 %
The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.55.
Disco shares are set to split on Tuesday, April 4th. The 6-1 split was announced on Tuesday, April 4th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, April 4th.
About Disco
DISCO Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines. It operates through the following business divisions: Precision Machines, Precision Processing Tools, and Other Products. The Precision Machines division includes dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounter, die separator, surface planer, and water jet saws.
