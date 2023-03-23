Diversified Trust Co Sells 1,670 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in AON were worth $7,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AON. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in AON during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in AON during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in AON during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of AON by 47.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON Price Performance

NYSE AON traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $301.31. 132,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,537. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $246.21 and a 52 week high of $341.98. The stock has a market cap of $61.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $310.23 and a 200-day moving average of $297.48.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.71 EPS. AON’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. AON’s payout ratio is 18.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AON. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AON in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.80.

Insider Activity at AON

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 51,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $15,892,814.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at $61,894,949.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 51,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $15,892,814.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,894,949.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.