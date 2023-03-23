Diversified Trust Co Sells 328 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,450.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

MTD traded up $24.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,476.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,000. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,065.55 and a 12 month high of $1,609.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,507.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,386.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10,609.85%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total value of $730,287.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,769.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,476.74, for a total transaction of $1,919,762.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,025,346.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total value of $730,287.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 449 shares in the company, valued at $691,769.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,022 shares of company stock worth $26,391,416. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

