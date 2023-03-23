Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Trading 6.1% Higher

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.76 and last traded at $39.76. 18,921 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 40,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Docebo from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Docebo from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Docebo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Docebo Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 187.35 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Docebo

Docebo Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCBO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Docebo in the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Docebo by 46.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,123,000 after purchasing an additional 74,702 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Docebo by 155.4% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 29,046 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Docebo by 9.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Docebo by 51.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Recommended Stories

