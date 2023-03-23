Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Trading 6.1% Higher

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.76 and last traded at $39.76. 18,921 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 40,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.47.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Docebo from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Docebo from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Docebo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.
Docebo Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 187.35 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.45.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Docebo
Docebo Company Profile
Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.
