Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DMPZF) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DMPZF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DMPZF opened at C$2.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.29. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 52 week low of C$2.70 and a 52 week high of C$3.55.

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino’s Pizza Group Plc owns, operates and franchises pizza stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. The company was founded by Thomas Stephen Monaghan in 1960 and is headquartered in West Ashland, the United Kingdom.

