Donald Stephen Bubar Acquires 200,000 Shares of Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL) Stock

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL – Get Rating) Director Donald Stephen Bubar acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00.
AVL opened at C$0.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$49.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.16. Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.
