Donald Stephen Bubar Acquires 200,000 Shares of Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL) Stock

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL – Get Rating) Director Donald Stephen Bubar acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00.

AVL opened at C$0.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$49.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.16. Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

