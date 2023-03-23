Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.07

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.07 and last traded at $11.08, with a volume of 2883777 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

DEI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.44.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.18%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DEI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at $114,497,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,507,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,674,000 after buying an additional 2,983,528 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,987,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,530,000 after buying an additional 2,388,516 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 13.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,474,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,244,000 after buying an additional 1,095,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 340.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,445,000 after buying an additional 924,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

