Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 261,973 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 261,973 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,526,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,630,566,000 after purchasing an additional 128,126 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $708,348,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $401,963,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 310.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $667,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.2% during the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 2,834,735 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $630,332,000 after purchasing an additional 189,688 shares during the period. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 5,070 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $909,963.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,916.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,393 shares of company stock valued at $12,324,981. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.9 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.19.

META traded up $5.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $205.52. 4,773,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,123,922. The company has a market cap of $532.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $236.86.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.