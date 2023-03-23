Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,264,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 118,807 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Truist Financial worth $54,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 555.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 88.5% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.70. 3,262,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,551,835. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.70 and a fifty-two week high of $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.58.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

