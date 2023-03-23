Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Buys 32,542 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,758,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,542 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.5% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $91,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1,491.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.87. The company had a trading volume of 12,955,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,543,664. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.95. The company has a market capitalization of $223.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $44.39.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BAC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

