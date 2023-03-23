Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Grows Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,569 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.07% of American Tower worth $67,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in American Tower by 379.3% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.25.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $193.34. The company had a trading volume of 251,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The firm has a market cap of $90.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.32.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.50%.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $368,190.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,848.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $378,716.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,284.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $368,190.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,848.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

