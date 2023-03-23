Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $125.52 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,744,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 96,544 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 2.1% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $125,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 878.6% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.40. 884,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,302,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $65.28 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.71 and its 200-day moving average is $72.89.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 77.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

