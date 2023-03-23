Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $27.74 Million Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,438 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $27,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 956.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 302.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMC traded up $2.29 on Thursday, hitting $166.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,456. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.02. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $137.54 and a 1 year high of $197.76. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.25.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

