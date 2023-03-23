Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Increases Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 715,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,275 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.28% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $75,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,592,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,869,566,000 after purchasing an additional 279,742 shares in the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 25,356,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,303,120,000 after purchasing an additional 247,381 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,191,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $653,176,000 after purchasing an additional 316,982 shares in the last quarter. LTS One Management LP increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. LTS One Management LP now owns 4,962,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $450,744,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,588,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $519,231,000 after purchasing an additional 329,515 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,396. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.53 and a 12 month high of $135.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.32.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.31.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.