Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Purchases 63,045 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,501,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,045 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines accounts for 1.4% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Delta Air Lines worth $82,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 153.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 75.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.47.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Francis S. Blake purchased 12,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $496,910.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 93,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,611.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Francis S. Blake purchased 12,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $496,910.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 93,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,611.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $186,231.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,430,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,902 over the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.06. 1,434,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,092,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.26. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.65.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 45.69%. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

