Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Raises Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,056,892 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467,333 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $72,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GSK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the 3rd quarter valued at $681,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,442 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,987 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 274,523 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,079,000 after purchasing an additional 15,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.58) to GBX 1,400 ($17.19) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of GSK to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.25) to GBX 1,550 ($19.03) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,576.88.

NYSE:GSK traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.41. 498,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,662,700. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $76.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.65. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.3404 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. GSK’s payout ratio is 15.50%.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

