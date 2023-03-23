Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Reduces Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 307,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,607 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $43,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Edward Jones lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM traded down $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $123.33. 664,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,195,118. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.05. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $111.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

