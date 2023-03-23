Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 8,178 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,178 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.19% of Lamb Weston worth $24,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Lamb Weston by 330.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE LW traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $99.35. 96,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.51. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $102.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 107.83%. Research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $1,683,237.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,544.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $1,683,237.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,544.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,411,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,514 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,600. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lamb Weston Company Profile



Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

