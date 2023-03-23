Dundee (TSE:DC.A) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.33

Dundee Corp. (TSE:DC.A – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.33 and traded as low as C$1.29. Dundee shares last traded at C$1.29, with a volume of 27,200 shares.

Dundee Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 6.84. The company has a market cap of C$102.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.33.

Dundee Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dundee Corporation, an asset management company, provides wealth management, real estate, resources, and investment services in Canada and the United States. The company's Wealth Management segment offers investment management, financial advisory, capital market, and various banking services. This segment also creates, manages, and administers investment products, as well as provides internal and third-party management, and advisory services to various investment products, including mutual funds, private clients, portfolio solutions, tax-assisted investment products, closed-end investment products, and alternative investment products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.