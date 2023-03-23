DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank reduced its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.5 %

DD stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.56. The stock had a trading volume of 327,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,444. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $78.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.20.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Featured Articles

