DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.92-$2.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion. DXP Enterprises also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.92-2.07 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DXPE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on DXP Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of DXP Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday.

DXP Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of DXPE stock opened at $26.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.45. The firm has a market cap of $495.08 million, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.86. DXP Enterprises has a 1-year low of $22.09 and a 1-year high of $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DXP Enterprises

In other DXP Enterprises news, CEO David R. Little sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $561,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,349,128 shares in the company, valued at $37,843,040.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other DXP Enterprises news, CEO David R. Little sold 20,000 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $561,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,349,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,843,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP David C. Vinson sold 3,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $98,564.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,880.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,757 shares of company stock worth $775,736. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXPE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,106,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 844,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,867,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 612,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,587,000 after buying an additional 17,593 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 11.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 560,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,171,000 after acquiring an additional 58,894 shares during the period. Finally, Medina Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC now owns 361,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,962,000 after acquiring an additional 73,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses on maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

