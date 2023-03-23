e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) PT Raised to $90.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.42.

Shares of ELF opened at $73.11 on Thursday. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $76.01. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.40.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.21. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.82 million. As a group, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 28,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,070.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,046,050.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 28,775 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,070.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,046,050.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 30,569 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $2,226,645.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,084,962.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,195 shares of company stock worth $20,604,238 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 298.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

