Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Hovde Group lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.
Eagle Bancorp Montana Trading Up 0.5 %
EBMT opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.70. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.53.
Institutional Trading of Eagle Bancorp Montana
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 46.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 28,719 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 501.3% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 137,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 114,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.
Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.
