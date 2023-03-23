East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Up 8.5%

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) shot up 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.80 and last traded at $59.47. 1,085,432 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 1,402,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on EWBC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.29.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.45.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.24 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Irene H. Oh purchased 10,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.51 per share, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,185,036.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of East West Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,681.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,515.6% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 80.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

