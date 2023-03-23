easyJet (LON:EZJ) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $396.02

Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 396.02 ($4.86) and traded as high as GBX 488.72 ($6.00). easyJet shares last traded at GBX 481.40 ($5.91), with a volume of 2,373,205 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EZJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a GBX 510 ($6.26) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 310 ($3.81) to GBX 370 ($4.54) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 600 ($7.37) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 410 ($5.03) to GBX 580 ($7.12) in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 500 ($6.14) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 571.17 ($7.01).

Get easyJet alerts:

easyJet Stock Down 1.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 482.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 396.64. The stock has a market cap of £3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,424.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

About easyJet

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.