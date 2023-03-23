ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Price Target Lowered to C$5.50 at TD Securities

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ECNCF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

ECN Capital Stock Up 1.2 %

ECNCF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,766. ECN Capital has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $5.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.59.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. provides business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds. Its services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services, and The Kessler Group. The Service Finance business offers installment loan solutions for qualified borrowers with favourable consumer interest rates and extended repayment terms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.