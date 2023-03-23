ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Given New C$3.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ECN. TD Securities lifted their target price on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.28.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

ECN Capital Trading Down 17.3 %

TSE ECN traded down C$0.57 on Thursday, reaching C$2.73. The company had a trading volume of 6,532,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,912. The firm has a market cap of C$669.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 493.70, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 3.81. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$2.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.48.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.