Edgecoin Price Reaches $1.00 (EDGT)

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. During the last week, Edgecoin has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Edgecoin token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003528 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgecoin has a total market cap of $526.14 million and $15.20 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Edgecoin

Edgecoin was first traded on November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 525,263,000 tokens. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/. Edgecoin’s official website is www.edgecoinbank.com.

Buying and Selling Edgecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

