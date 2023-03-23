EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Reiterates “Buy” Rating for PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED)

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.40 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 175.86% from the stock’s current price.

PEDEVCO Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of PED opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.19. PEDEVCO has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $1.90.

In related news, VP Moore Clark sold 30,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 570,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, President John Douglas Schick sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $42,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 880,467 shares in the company, valued at $933,295.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Moore Clark sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 570,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 262,933 shares of company stock worth $282,056. Corporate insiders own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PED. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of PEDEVCO in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PEDEVCO by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas assets. It focuses on the operation of Permian and Denver-Julesberg Basins. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

