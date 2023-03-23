Elastos Price Reaches $1.21 on Exchanges (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for $1.21 or 0.00004295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Elastos has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $24.70 million and $222,993.95 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos was first traded on August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info. Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

