Element Wealth LLC Buys 6,817 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 358.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.25. The stock had a trading volume of 528,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,073,458. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $83.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.42 and a 200 day moving average of $81.32.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.162 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

