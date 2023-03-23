Element Wealth LLC Buys 7,854 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 552.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innova Wealth Partners increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 32,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,131 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DBK Financial Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 27,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.12. 6,985,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,425,227. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $46.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.18.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

