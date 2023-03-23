Element Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 3,294,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,355,000 after acquiring an additional 81,617 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,304,000. Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,207,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,554,000 after acquiring an additional 134,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,092,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.36. The company had a trading volume of 136,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,188. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.19 and its 200 day moving average is $45.85. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $54.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

