Element Wealth LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI)

Element Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,631 shares during the quarter. Fidelity International High Dividend ETF makes up 1.1% of Element Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIDI. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 173.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,513 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $728,000. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 580.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 38,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 32,498 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity International High Dividend ETF alerts:

Fidelity International High Dividend ETF Price Performance

FIDI stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.52. 2,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,535. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.45 and its 200-day moving average is $18.28. The company has a market cap of $87.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity International High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $21.55.

About Fidelity International High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (FIDI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a high-dividend, multi-factor index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets ex-US. FIDI was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity International High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity International High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.