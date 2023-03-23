Element Wealth LLC Has $282,000 Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Element Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $96.65. 750,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,824,817. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.