Element Wealth LLC Has $491,000 Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Element Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 56.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,271,000 after buying an additional 20,022 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $390,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.08.

Simon Property Group stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.08. The stock had a trading volume of 130,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,946. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.36. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $138.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.43%.

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

