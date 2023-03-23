Element Wealth LLC Reduces Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Element Wealth LLC cut its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TIP. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.75. The company had a trading volume of 541,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,857,909. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.59. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $126.50.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.