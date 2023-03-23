Element Wealth LLC Sells 224 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Element Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10,533.3% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJS traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.59. The company had a trading volume of 30,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,367. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.21. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.09 and a 1-year high of $106.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

