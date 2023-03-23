Elixirr International (LON:ELIX) Shares Down 0.4%

Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 460 ($5.65) and last traded at GBX 480 ($5.89). 35,289 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 33,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 482 ($5.92).

Elixirr International Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. The stock has a market cap of £221.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,086.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 506.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 534.27.

About Elixirr International

Elixirr International plc, through its subsidiaries, provides management consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers creative, marketing, and self-funded transformation services. The company offers its services for various industries, such as automotive and transportation, manufacturing, business and financial services, charities, energy, utilities and resources, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, insurance, luxury and fashion, travel and leisure, telecommunications, technology, retail and consumer goods, private equity, media, and entertainment and sports industries.

