Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Ellington Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.85.

Ellington Financial Stock Performance

NYSE EFC opened at $11.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.87. Ellington Financial has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a current ratio of 41.89 and a quick ratio of 41.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.14.

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ellington Financial

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 172,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial, Inc engages in the provision of investment services. It operates through the Investment Portfolio and Longbridge segments. The Investment Portfolio segment is focused on investing in a diverse array of financial assets, which includes residential and commercial mortgage loans, residential mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and consumer loans.

