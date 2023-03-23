Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Shares Down 5.3%

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.89 and last traded at C$0.89. Approximately 120,091 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 195,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.94.

Emerita Resources Trading Up 1.1 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 44.86, a current ratio of 26.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$186.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 3.92.

Get Emerita Resources alerts:

Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Emerita Resources Company Profile

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in Spain. The company primarily explores for gold and zinc deposits. The company has interests in three exploration properties comprising Iberia Belt West project, which is located in Huelva Province in southwestern Spain; Plaza Norte project that is located in the Reocin Mining Camp in Cantabria, northern Spain; and Sierra Alta project, which is located in the Asturias region in northwestern Spain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerita Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerita Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.