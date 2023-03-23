Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Guinness Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $92,450,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 35.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,227,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,075 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 115.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,279 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,126,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,138,000 after purchasing an additional 784,453 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 382.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 968,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,057,000 after purchasing an additional 768,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.7 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $83.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.64.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

