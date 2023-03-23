Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.16

Shares of Empyrean Energy Plc (LON:EME – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.16 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 1.21 ($0.01). Empyrean Energy shares last traded at GBX 1.21 ($0.01), with a volume of 276,045 shares trading hands.

Empyrean Energy Stock Down 4.6 %

The stock has a market cap of £9.11 million, a P/E ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.06.

About Empyrean Energy

Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of energy resource projects. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 8.5% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100km2 in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.

