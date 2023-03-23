Energean (LON:ENOG) Shares Up 9.1%

Shares of Energean plc (LON:ENOG – Get Rating) shot up 9.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,245 ($15.29) and last traded at GBX 1,219 ($14.97). 906,778 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 479,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,117 ($13.72).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Energean from GBX 1,750 ($21.49) to GBX 1,580 ($19.40) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Get Energean alerts:

Energean Trading Up 9.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of £2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,514.81 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,208.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,313.35.

Energean Dividend Announcement

Energean Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Energean’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37,407.41%.

(Get Rating)

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.