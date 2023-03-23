Entera Bio (ENTX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Friday, March 24th.

Entera Bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENTX opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90. Entera Bio has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $3.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entera Bio

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Entera Bio by 555.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 118,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entera Bio by 358.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35,968 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entera Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 20.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It s pipeline include PTH, GLP-E, and hGh, The company was founded on September 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

