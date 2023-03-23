Entera Bio (ENTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Friday, March 24th.

Entera Bio Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENTX opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90. Entera Bio has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $3.00.

Institutional Trading of Entera Bio

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entera Bio during the first quarter worth $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entera Bio by 555.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 118,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Entera Bio by 358.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It s pipeline include PTH, GLP-E, and hGh, The company was founded on September 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

