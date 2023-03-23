Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENTFU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTFU – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.42 and last traded at $10.42. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.27.

Get Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 1,527.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 38,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter.

About Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.