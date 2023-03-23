EOS (EOS) 1-Day Volume Hits $201.47 Million

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. During the last week, EOS has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a total market cap of $1.26 billion and approximately $201.47 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can now be bought for approximately $1.16 or 0.00004028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00009401 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004715 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003736 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001142 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,086,138,226 coins and its circulating supply is 1,086,145,369 coins. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a blockchain platform that allows developers to easily create decentralized applications (dApps), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and other blockchain-based projects. It uses a combination of Proof of Work (PoW) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to secure its network and validate transactions. It was developed by Block.one, a company founded by a team of experienced blockchain developers led by Daniel Larimer, the founder of Bitshares, Steem, and DPoS. EOS is used for creating and deploying dApps, DAOs, and other blockchain projects, and provides users with the ability to securely transfer value and store data on the EOS blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

